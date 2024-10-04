Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 4 Oct 2024 4:56 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 4 Oct 2024 4:56 AM GMT
എസ്.എൻ.സി.എസ് വിദ്യാരംഭം; ഡോ. ബി. അശോക് ആദ്യക്ഷരം കുറിക്കുംtext_fields
News Summary - SNCS vidhyarambham-Dr B Ashok will write the initials
മനാമ: ശ്രീ നാരായണ കൾചറൽ സൊസെറ്റിയുടെ ഈ വർഷത്തെ നവരാത്രി ആഘോഷങ്ങൾ ഒക്ടോബർ മൂന്നിന് ആരംഭിച്ച് 13ന് വിജയദശമി നാളിലെ വിദ്യാരംഭത്തോടെ സമാപിക്കുമെന്ന് ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു.
വിജയദശമി നാളിൽ രാവിലെ 5.30 മുതൽ വിദ്യാരംഭം ആരംഭിക്കും. കേരള അഗ്രികൾചറൽ യൂനിവേഴ്സിറ്റി വൈസ് ചാൻസലർ ഡോ. ബി. അശോകാണ് കുരുന്നുകൾക്ക് ആദ്യക്ഷരം പകരുന്നത്. വിദ്യാരംഭത്തിന്റെ രജിസ്ട്രേഷന് വേണ്ടി 37134323 അല്ലെങ്കിൽ 37259762 എന്നീ നമ്പറുകളിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടാം.
