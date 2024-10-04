Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    എ​സ്.​എ​ൻ.​സി.​എ​സ് വി​ദ്യാ​രം​ഭം; ഡോ. ​ബി. അ​ശോ​ക് ആ​ദ്യ​ക്ഷ​രം കു​റി​ക്കും

    ഡോ. ​ബി. അ​ശോ​ക്
    ഡോ. ​ബി. അ​ശോ​ക്

    മ​നാ​മ: ശ്രീ ​നാ​രാ​യ​ണ ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ സൊ​സെ​റ്റി​യു​ടെ ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ ന​വ​രാ​ത്രി ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ മൂ​ന്നി​ന് ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച് 13ന് ​വി​ജ​യ​ദ​ശ​മി നാ​ളി​ലെ വി​ദ്യാ​രം​ഭ​ത്തോ​ടെ സ​മാ​പി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    വി​ജ​യ​ദ​ശ​മി നാ​ളി​ൽ രാ​വി​ലെ 5.30 മു​ത​ൽ വി​ദ്യാ​രം​ഭം ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും. കേ​ര​ള അ​ഗ്രി​ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്സി​റ്റി വൈ​സ് ചാ​ൻ​സ​ല​ർ ഡോ. ​ബി. അ​ശോ​കാ​ണ് കു​രു​ന്നു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ആ​ദ്യ​ക്ഷ​രം പ​ക​രു​ന്ന​ത്. വി​ദ്യാ​രം​ഭ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ന് വേ​ണ്ടി 37134323 അ​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ 37259762 എ​ന്നീ ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാം.

