Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    date_range 20 Feb 2025 9:58 AM IST
    date_range 20 Feb 2025 9:58 AM IST

    എ​സ്.​എ​ൻ.​സി.​എ​സ് കൂ​ട്ട​ന​ട​ത്തം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    എ​സ്.​എ​ൻ.​സി.​എ​സ് കൂ​ട്ട​ന​ട​ത്തം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു
    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ കാ​യി​ക ദി​ന​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു എ​സ്.​എ​ൻ.​സി.​എ​സ് കൂ​ട്ട​ന​ട​ത്തം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. നാ​ളെ രാ​വി​ലെ ഒ​മ്പ​തി​ന് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ മ​റീ​ന ഡോ​ൾ​ഫി​ൻ പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക​വി​ക​സ​ന മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി ആ​മി​ന അ​ൽ ജാ​സിം പ​രി​പാ​ടി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യും. തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് 200ൽ ​ഏ​റെ പേ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​ഞ്ച് കി​ലോ​മീ​റ്റ​ർ ന​ട​ത്തം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി 39605002 എ​ന്ന ന​മ്പ​റി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടേ​ണ്ട​താ​ണ്.

    News Summary - SNCS organizes the collective management.
