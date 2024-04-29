Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    29 April 2024
    29 April 2024

    സി​ത്ര മ​ദ്റ​സ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ഇ​ന്ന്

    സി​ത്ര മ​ദ്റ​സ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ഇ​ന്ന്
    മ​നാ​മ: ഐ.​സി.​എ​ഫ്. യൂ​നി​റ്റ് സി​ത്ര​യി​ൽ പു​തു​താ​യി ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന മ​ജ്മ​ഉ ത​അ​ലീ​മി​ൽ. ഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ മ​ദ്റ​സ​യു​ടെ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം തി​ങ്ക​ഴാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ആ​റി​ന് ന​ട​ക്കും.

    ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​ന സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ ഐ.​സി.​എ​ഫ്. നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളാ​യ എം.​സി. അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ക​രീം ഹാ​ജി, അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ഹ​കീം സ​ഖാ​ഫി കി​നാ​ലൂ​ർ, അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹീം സ​ഖാ​ഫി അ​ത്തി​പ്പ​റ്റ, അ​ബ്ദു​റ​സാ​ക്ക് ഹാ​ജി ഇ​ടി​യ​ങ്ങ​ര എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ക്കും.

