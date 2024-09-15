Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Sep 2024 6:08 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Sep 2024 6:08 AM GMT

    സി​സ്റ്റേ​ഴ്‌​സ് നെ​റ്റ്‌​വ​ർ​ക്കി​ന്റെ പ്ര​തി​മാ​സ യോ​ഗം

    Sisters Network
    സി​സ്റ്റേ​ഴ്‌​സ് നെ​റ്റ്‌​വ​ർ​ക്കി​ന്റെ യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    മ​നാ​മ: ഹോം​കെ​യ​ർ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​നാ​യ, സി​സ്റ്റേ​ഴ്‌​സ് നെ​റ്റ്‌​വ​ർ​ക്കി​ന്റെ പ്ര​തി​മാ​സ യോ​ഗം മ​നാ​മ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു. അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ച സാം​സ്‌​കാ​രി​ക പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും സ്നേ​ഹ​വി​രു​ന്നും ന​ട​ന്നു. ഡോ. ​പി.​വി. ചെ​റി​യാ​ൻ, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Bahrain NewsSisters NetworkMonthly Meeting
