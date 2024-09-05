Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 5 Sep 2024 1:45 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 5 Sep 2024 1:45 AM GMT
ഹമദ് രാജാവിന്റെ സിംഹാസനാരോഹണ രജതജൂബിലി; 457 തടവുകാർക്ക് മാപ്പ്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Silver Jubilee of King Hamad's accession to the throne Amnesty for 457 prisoners
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈൻ രാജാവ് ഹമദ് ബിൻ ഈസ ആൽ ഖലീഫയുടെ സിംഹാസനാരോഹണ രജതജൂബിലി ആഘോഷത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി 457 തടവുകാർക്ക് പൊതു മാപ്പ് നൽകി. നീതിയുടെയും നിയമവാഴ്ചയുടെയും തത്വങ്ങൾ ഉയർത്തിപ്പിടിക്കാനും സാമൂഹിക സഹവർത്തിത്വം പുലർത്താനുമുള്ള ഹമദ് രാജാവിന്റെ പ്രതിബദ്ധതയുടെ തെളിവാണ് പൊതുമാപ്പ്.
തടവുകാരെ സമൂഹത്തിലേക്ക് ക്രിയാത്മകമായി പുനഃസംയോജിപ്പിക്കുന്നതിനും രാജ്യ പുരോഗതിക്കും സമൃദ്ധിക്കും കാരണമായ സമഗ്ര വികസന പ്രക്രിയയിൽ പങ്കാളികളാക്കാനുമുള്ള അവസരം നൽകുകയാണ് പൊതുമാപ്പിലൂടെ. മനുഷ്യാവകാശങ്ങളോടുള്ള രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ പ്രതിബദ്ധതയുടെ ഭാഗം കൂടിയാണ് ഈ നടപടി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story