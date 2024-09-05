Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Sep 2024 1:45 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Sep 2024 1:45 AM GMT

    ഹമദ് രാജാവി​ന്റെ സിംഹാസനാരോഹണ രജതജൂബിലി; 457 തടവുകാർക്ക് മാപ്പ്

    ഹമദ് രാജാവി​ന്റെ സിംഹാസനാരോഹണ രജതജൂബിലി; 457 തടവുകാർക്ക് മാപ്പ്
    മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈൻ രാജാവ് ഹമദ് ബിൻ ഈസ ആൽ ഖലീഫയുടെ സിംഹാസനാരോഹണ രജതജൂബിലി ആഘോഷത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി 457 തടവുകാർക്ക് പൊതു മാപ്പ് നൽകി. നീതിയുടെയും നിയമവാഴ്ചയുടെയും തത്വങ്ങൾ ഉയർത്തിപ്പിടിക്കാനും സാമൂഹിക സഹവർത്തിത്വം പുലർത്താനുമുള്ള ഹമദ് രാജാവിന്റെ പ്രതിബദ്ധതയുടെ തെളിവാണ് പൊതുമാപ്പ്.

    തടവുകാരെ സമൂഹത്തിലേക്ക് ക്രിയാത്മകമായി പുനഃസംയോജിപ്പിക്കുന്നതിനും രാജ്യ പുരോഗതിക്കും സമൃദ്ധിക്കും കാരണമായ സമഗ്ര വികസന പ്രക്രിയയിൽ പങ്കാളികളാക്കാനുമുള്ള അവസരം നൽകുകയാണ് പൊതുമാപ്പിലൂടെ. മനുഷ്യാവകാശങ്ങളോടുള്ള രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ പ്രതിബദ്ധതയുടെ ഭാഗം കൂടിയാണ് ഈ നടപടി.

    TAGS:amnestyking hamad
