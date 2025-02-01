Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    1 Feb 2025 1:19 PM IST
    1 Feb 2025 1:19 PM IST

    രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് ചെ​മ്മീ​ൻ പി​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന് നി​രോ​ധ​നം

    രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് ചെ​മ്മീ​ൻ പി​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന് നി​രോ​ധ​നം
    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ ചെ​മ്മീ​ൻ പി​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന് ആ​റു​മാ​സ​ത്തെ നി​രോ​ധ​ന​മേ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി സു​പ്രീം​കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ ഫോ​ർ ദ ​എ​ൻ​വ​യ​ൺ​മെ​ന്‍റ്. ഇ​ന്നു​മു​ത​ൽ ജൂ​ലൈ 31 വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് നി​രോ​ധ​നം. മ​ത്സ്യ​സ​മ്പ​ത്ത് സം​ര‍ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ക, മ​റ്റു സ​മു​ദ്ര​വി​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സം​ര‍ക്ഷ‍ി​ക്കു​ക എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് നി​രോ​ധ​ന​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ ല‍ക്ഷ‍്യ​മി​ടു​ന്ന​ത്.

    Bahrain News shrimp fishing ban
