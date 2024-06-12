Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    12 Jun 2024 3:01 AM GMT
    Updated On
    12 Jun 2024 3:01 AM GMT

    നി​രോ​ധി​ത കാ​ല​യ​ള​വി​ലെ ചെ​മ്മീ​ൻ പി​ടി​ത്തം: 350 കി​ലോ ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്തു

    Shrimp
    മ​നാ​മ: നി​രോ​ധി​ത കാ​ല​യ​ള​വി​ൽ പി​ടി​ച്ച 300 കി​ലോ ചെ​മ്മീ​ൻ ക​​​​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്ത​താ​യി കോ​സ്റ്റ്​ ഗാ​ർ​ഡ്​ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി കേ​സ്​ പ​ബ്ലി​ക്ക്​ പ്രോ​സി​ക്യൂ​ഷ​ന്​ കൈ​മാ​റി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    Girl in a jacket

