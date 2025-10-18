Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    18 Oct 2025 10:27 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Oct 2025 10:27 AM IST

    പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി​വാ​ദി

    പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി​വാ​ദി
    മ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ മു​റി​ക്ക​രു​തെ​ന്നും വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ സം​ര​ക്ഷി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും പ്ര​സം​ഗി​ച്ചു ന​ട​ന്ന അ​യാ​ൾ താ​ൻ മ​രി​ച്ചാ​ൽ ദ​ഹി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​ൻ തെ​ക്കേ പ​റ​മ്പി​ലെ ച​ന്ദ​ന​മ​രം ത​ന്നെ മു​റി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ഒ​സ്യ​ത്തെ​ഴു​തി​വെ​ച്ചു.


    short storyLiteratuebahrainnewsgulf news malayalam
