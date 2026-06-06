റിഫ ജാമിഅ് അസ്സൂഖ് പള്ളി ഇമാം ശൈഖ് സുൽത്താൻ സഈദ് ബിലാൽ മുഹമ്മദ് നിര്യാതനായി

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Posted Ondate_range 6 Jun 2026 12:08 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 6 Jun 2026 12:08 PM IST
റിഫ ജാമിഅ് അസ്സൂഖ് പള്ളി ഇമാം ശൈഖ് സുൽത്താൻ സഈദ് ബിലാൽ മുഹമ്മദ് നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Sheikh Sultan Saeed Bilal Muhammad, the Imam of Rifa Jami' al-Souq Mosque, has passed away
മനാമ: റിഫയിലെ ജാമിഅ് അസ്സൂഖ് പള്ളി ഇമാമായിരുന്ന ശൈഖ് സുൽത്താൻ സഈദ് ബിലാൽ മുഹമ്മദ് നിര്യാതനായി. ളുഹർ നമസ്കാരത്തിനിടെ കുഴഞ്ഞു വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു. മുജാഹിദ്, അൽ ഹാരിസ്, സുഹൈബ്, മുഅ്തസിം, ഖത്തദ എന്നിവർ അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ മക്കളാണ്. ബിലാൽ, അബ്ദുള്ള, സാലിം എന്നിവർ സഹോദരങ്ങളാണ്. മരണാനന്തര നടപടികൾ ഇന്നെലെ വൈകീട്ട് 5 മണിക്ക് ഹുനൈനിയ ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ വെച്ച് നടന്നു.
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