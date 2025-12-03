Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Dec 2025 12:22 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Dec 2025 12:22 PM IST

    ‘അവൾ പൂന്തോട്ടത്തിന്റെ സൗരഭ്യം’ വനിത സംഗമം ഇന്ന്

    ‘അവൾ പൂന്തോട്ടത്തിന്റെ സൗരഭ്യം’ വനിത സംഗമം ഇന്ന്
    Listen to this Article

    മ​നാ​മ: വി​സ്‌​ഡം വി​മ​ൻ-​ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ന​ട​ത്തി​വ​രു​ന്ന വി​വി​ധ പ്ര​ബോ​ധ​ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ഇ​ന്ന് രാ​വി​ലെ 9.30ന് ​വ​നി​ത സം​ഗ​മം ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ‘അ​വ​ൾ പൂ​ന്തോ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ന്റെ സൗ​ര​ഭ്യം’ എ​ന്ന ശീ​ർ​ഷ​ക​ത്തി​ൽ ഹൂ​റ റ​യ്യാ​ൻ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ വെ​ച്ച് ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​മു​ഖ പ​ണ്ഡി​ത​ൻ ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം അ​ൽ ഹി​ക​മി മു​ഖ്യ​പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കും. വി​ശ​ദ​വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 3224 6430, 3394 2678 ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടണം.

