Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 7 July 2025 10:21 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 July 2025 10:21 AM IST

    ഷ​നീ​ഷി​ന് റാ​പ്റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ടീം ​യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി

    farewell
    ഷ​നീ​ഷി​ന് റാ​പ്റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ടീം ​യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​നാ​മ: പ്ര​വാ​സം മ​തി​യാ​ക്കി നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​കു​ന്ന റാ​പ്റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് ടീ​മി​ന്‍റെ ഓ​ൾ​റൗ​ണ്ട​ർ ഷ​നീ​ഷ് സ​ദാ​ന​ന്ദ​ന് റാ​പ്റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് ടീം ​മാ​നേ​ജ്മെ​ന്‍റും ടീം ​അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളും യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി.ക്യാ​പ്റ്റ​ൻ അ​ൻ​ഷാ​ദ്, സ​നി​ൽ കു​മാ​ർ, സ​മ​ദ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് മൊ​മ​ന്‍റോ കൈ​മാ​റി. നി​ഷാ​ദ്, റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ, മ​ജീ​ദ്, റാ​ഷി മാ​ഹി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ നേ​ർ​ന്നു.

    News Summary - Shaneesh was given farewell by the Raptors cricket team.
