Posted Ondate_range 30 Jan 2025 12:45 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 30 Jan 2025 12:45 PM IST
News Summary - Shaikh Khalifa bin Salman highway will be closed from tomorrow
മനാമ: ഹൈവേയുടെ വീതികൂട്ടൽ പ്രവൃത്തി നടക്കുന്നതിനാൽ ആലി ഏരിയയിലെ ശൈഖ് ഖലീഫ ബിൻ സൽമാൻ ഹൈവേ അടച്ചിടുമെന്ന് തൊഴിൽ മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു.
ശൈഖ് സായിദ് ഹൈവേയിൽ നിന്ന് മനാമയിലേക്കും ശൈഖ് ഖലീഫ ബിൻ സൽമാനിലേക്കുള്ള വഴിയാണ് അടച്ചിടുക. ഈ സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ വഴി സൽമാബാദ് ബൈപ്പാസിലേക്ക് തിരിച്ചുവിടുകയും ചെയ്യുമെന്നും മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു.
നാളെ രാത്രി ഒന്നു മുതൽ ഫെബ്രുവരി രണ്ട് രാവിലെ അഞ്ചുവരെയാണ് അടച്ചിടുക.
