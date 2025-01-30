Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Jan 2025 12:45 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Jan 2025 12:45 PM IST

    നാ​ളെ മു​ത​ൽ ശൈ​ഖ് ഖ​ലീ​ഫ ബി​ൻ സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ ഹൈ​വേ അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും

    നാ​ളെ മു​ത​ൽ ശൈ​ഖ് ഖ​ലീ​ഫ ബി​ൻ സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ ഹൈ​വേ അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും
    മ​നാ​മ: ഹൈ​വേ​യു​ടെ വീ​തി​കൂ​ട്ട​ൽ പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ ആ​ലി ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ലെ ശൈ​ഖ് ഖ​ലീ​ഫ ബി​ൻ സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ ഹൈ​വേ അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​മെ​ന്ന് തൊ​ഴി​ൽ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ശൈ​ഖ് സാ​യി​ദ് ഹൈ​വേ​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് മ​നാ​മ​യി​ലേ​ക്കും ശൈ​ഖ് ഖ​ലീ​ഫ ബി​ൻ സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള വ​ഴി​യാ​ണ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ക. ഈ ​സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ വ​ഴി സ​ൽ​മാ​ബാ​ദ് ബൈ​പ്പാ​സി​ലേ​ക്ക് തി​രി​ച്ചു​വി​ടു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​മെ​ന്നും മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    നാ​ളെ രാ​ത്രി ഒ​ന്നു മു​ത​ൽ ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി ര​ണ്ട് രാ​വി​ലെ അ​ഞ്ചു​വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ക.

    TAGS:Bahrain NewsRoad closed
