Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 19 March 2025 12:12 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 March 2025 12:12 PM IST

    56 കി​ലോ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി ഏ​ഴു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    56 കി​ലോ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി ഏ​ഴു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​വ​ർ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് കൈ​വ​ശം​വെ​ച്ച​തി​ന് ഏ​ഴ് പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. തെ​ക്ക​ൻ ശ​ർ​ഖി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡാ​ണ് ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളാ​യ പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​വ​രു​ടെ പ​ക്ക​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് 56 കി​ലോ​യി​ല​ധി​കം ക​ഞ്ചാ​വും ഒ​രു നി​ശ്ചി​ത അ​ള​വി​ൽ ക്രി​സ്റ്റ​ൽ മെ​ത്തും പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത​താ​യി റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ വ്യ​ക്തി​ക​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

