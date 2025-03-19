Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 19 March 2025 12:12 PM IST
Updated On 19 March 2025 12:12 PM IST
56 കിലോ മയക്കുമരുന്നുമായി ഏഴുപേർ പിടിയിൽ
News Summary - Seven people arrested with 56 kg of methamphetamine
മസ്കത്ത്: മയക്കുമരുന്ന് കൈവശംവെച്ചതിന് ഏഴ് പ്രവാസികളെ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. തെക്കൻ ശർഖിയ ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ പൊലീസ് കമാൻഡാണ് ഏഷ്യൻ പ്രവാസികളായ പ്രതികളെ പിടികൂടുന്നത്. ഇവരുടെ പക്കൽനിന്ന് 56 കിലോയിലധികം കഞ്ചാവും ഒരു നിശ്ചിത അളവിൽ ക്രിസ്റ്റൽ മെത്തും പിടിച്ചെടുത്തതായി റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു. അറസ്റ്റിലായ വ്യക്തികൾക്കെതിരെ നിയമനടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണ്.
