Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം എം.​സി​ക്ക്...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Feb 2024 4:11 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Feb 2024 4:11 AM GMT

    ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം എം.​സി​ക്ക് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വോ​യ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് മാ​മ്പ ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം എം.​സി​ക്ക് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കു​ന്നു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    വോ​യ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് മാ​മ്പ ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം എം.​സി​ക്ക് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: 41 വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ പ്ര​വാ​സ​ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തി​ന് വി​രാ​മ​മി​ട്ട് നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്കു മ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന വോ​യ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് മാ​മ്പ (VOM-B) ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി സീ​നി​യ​ർ മെം​ബ​ർ എം.​സി. ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹി​മി​ന് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി. യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ നൗ​ഫ​ൽ ചെ​ട്ടി​യ​ര​ത്തും ബ​ഷീ​ർ കേ​ളോ​ത്തും മെ​മ​ന്റോ ന​ൽ​കി ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു.

    പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ വോ​യ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് മാ​മ്പ മെം​ബ​ർ​മാ​രാ​യ സി​റാ​ജ് മാ​മ്പ, വ​ഹീ​ദ്, ശി​ഹാ​ബ്, ശ​റ​ഫു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ, ന​വാ​സ്, നം​ഷീ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:FarewellBahrain News
    News Summary - set Farewell to Ibrahim MC
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X