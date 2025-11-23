Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    23 Nov 2025 1:31 PM IST
    Updated On
    23 Nov 2025 1:31 PM IST

    ഐ.​സി.​എ​ഫ് ഉം​റ സം​ഘ​ത്തി​ന് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ്

    ഐ.​സി.​എ​ഫ് ഉം​റ സം​ഘ​ത്തി​ന് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ്
    ഐ.​സി.​എ​ഫ് ഉം​റ സം​ഘ​ത്തി​ന് നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​നാ​മ: ഐ.​സി.​എ​ഫ് ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ ഉം​റ സ​ർ​വീ​സി​ന് കീ​ഴി​ലു​ള്ള ഉം​റ സം​ഘ​ത്തി​ന് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി. അ​മീ​റു​മാ​രാ​യ ബ​ഷീ​ർ ഹി​ശാ​മി ക്ലാ​രി, ശ​മീ​ർ സ​ഖാ​ഫി എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള 75 അം​ഗ സം​ഘ​മാ​ണ് മ​നാ​മ​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് യാ​ത്ര പു​റ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്.

    ഐ.​സി.​എ​ഫ് ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ ല​ത്വീ​ഫി, മു​സ്ഥ​ഫ ഹാ​ജി ക​ണ്ണ​പു​രം, ഷം​സു​ദ്ധീ​ൻ പൂ​ക്ക​യി​ൽ, ഫൈ​സ​ൽ ചെ​റു​വ​ണ്ണൂ​ർ, നൗ​ഫ​ൽ മ​യ്യേ​രി, അ​ബ്ദു​റ​സ്സാ​ഖ് ഹാ​ജി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. ഐ.​സി.​എ​ഫ് ഉം​റ സ​ർ​വി​സി​ന് കീ​ഴി​ലു​ള്ള അ​ടു​ത്ത സം​ഘ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 11, 15, 25 തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ യാ​ത്ര തി​രി​ക്കും.

    TAGS:gulf newsBahrain News
