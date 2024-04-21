Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 21 April 2024 3:02 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 April 2024 3:02 AM GMT

    സ്കൂ​ൾ പാ​ഠ​പു​സ്ത​ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൈ​മാ​റി

    സ്കൂ​ൾ പാ​ഠ​പു​സ്ത​ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൈ​മാ​റി
    ഫ്ര​ന്‍റ്സ് സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ വ​നി​താ വി​ഭാ​ഗം പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് സ​മീ​റ നൗ​ഷാ​ദ് പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് ബ​ദ​റു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ പൂ​വാ​റി​ന് പു​സ്ത​കം കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: ഫ്ര​ന്‍റ്സ് സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ വ​നി​താ വി​ഭാ​ഗം സ്കൂ​ൾ പാ​ഠ​പു​സ്ത​ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ൽ​കി. പു​തി​യ അ​ധ്യ​യ​ന വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നും ശേ​ഖ​രി​ച്ച പു​സ്ത​ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് ബ​ദ​റു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ പൂ​വാ​റി​നാ​ണ് കൈ​മാ​റി​യ​ത്.

    ഫ്ര​ന്‍റ്സ് കേ​ന്ദ്ര ആ​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്ത് ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഷൈ​മി​ല നൗ​ഫ​ൽ, അ​സി​സ്റ്റ​ന്‍റ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി റ​ഷീ​ദ സു​ബൈ​ർ, എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ സ​ഈ​ദ റ​ഫീ​ഖ്, ഫാ​ത്തി​മ സ്വാ​ലി​ഹ്, ഫ​സീ​ല ഹാ​രി​സ്, മും​താ​സ് റ​ഊ​ഫ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:School textbooks
    News Summary - School textbooks were handed over
