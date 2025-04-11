Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    11 April 2025 11:08 AM IST
    Updated On
    11 April 2025 11:08 AM IST

    സ്കൂ​ൾ ഓ​ഫ് ഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ പു​തി​യ ബാ​ച്ച് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ഇ​ന്ന്

    സ്കൂ​ൾ ഓ​ഫ് ഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ പു​തി​യ ബാ​ച്ച് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ഇ​ന്ന്
    മ​നാ​മ: പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ പ​ഠ​ന​ത്തി​ന് അ​വ​സ​ര​മൊ​രു​ക്കി ഐ.​സി.​എ​ഫ് ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന സ്കൂ​ൾ ഓ​ഫ് ഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ കോ​ഴ്‌​സി​ന്‍റെ പു​തി​യ ബാ​ച്ച് ഇ​ന്ന് ന​ട​ക്കും.

    പ​രി​പാ​ടി ഇ​ന്ന് ഉ​ച്ച തി​രി​ഞ്ഞ് 1.30ന് ​സ​മ​സ്ത കേ​ര​ള സു​ന്നി വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ ബോ​ർ​ഡ് ​ട്രെ​യ്ന​ർ യൂ​സു​ഫ് ല​ത്വീ​ഫി വാ​ണി​യ​മ്പ​ലം ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യും. ഐ.​സി.​എ​ഫ് റീ​ജ്യ​ൻ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ എ​ല്ലാ ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച​ക​ളി​ലു​മാ​യാ​ണ് ക്ലാ​സ് ന​ട​ക്കു​ക.

