Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Sept 2025 3:32 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Sept 2025 3:32 PM IST

    സൗദി മലയാളി പ്രവാസി ബഹ്‌റൈനിൽ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു

    സൗദി മലയാളി പ്രവാസി ബഹ്‌റൈനിൽ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു
    റിയാസുദ്ധീൻ

    മനാമ: സൗദിയിൽനിന്ന് വിസിറ്റ് വിസയിലെത്തിയ മലപ്പുറം എടപ്പാൾ കോക്കൂർ സ്വദേശി റിയാസുദ്ധീൻ (38) ബഹ്റൈനിൽ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു. സ്വകാര്യ ആവശ്യാർഥം ബഹ്‌റൈനിലെത്തിയതായിരുന്നു.

    റിയാസുദ്ധീന്റെ കുടുംബം സൗദിയിലുണ്ട്. ഭാര്യ: അമ്പലത്തുവീട്ടിൽ ഫാത്തിമ. മക്കൾ: സമാൻ റിയാസ്, മുഹമ്മദ്‌ ഇസാൻ റിയാസ്. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ ബഹ്‌റൈൻ കെ.എം.സി.സിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടന്നുവരുന്നു.

    X