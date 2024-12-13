Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Dec 2024 3:59 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Dec 2024 3:59 AM GMT

    സ​ന്ദീ​പ് വാ​ര്യ​ർ​ക്ക് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ എ​യ​ർ​പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ൽ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി

    സ​ന്ദീ​പ് വാ​ര്യ​ർ​ക്ക് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ എ​യ​ർ​പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ൽ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി മ​നാ​മ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റ്‌ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​നെ​ത്തി​ച്ചേ​ർ​ന്ന സ​ന്ദീ​പ് വാ​ര്യ​ർ​ക്ക് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി, ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി, ഐ.​വൈ.​സി.​സി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ ഊ​ഷ്മ​ള സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി. കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി മ​നാ​മ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 5.30ന് ​കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ഹാ​ളി​ലാ​ണ് ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:Bahrain NewsSandeep Varier
    News Summary - Sandeep varrier-Bahrain Airport
