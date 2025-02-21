Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Feb 2025 11:52 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Feb 2025 11:52 AM IST

    സാം​സ കി​ഡ്സ്‌ വി​ങ് സ്ഥാ​നാ​രോ​ഹ​ണം നാ​ളെ

    സാം​സ കി​ഡ്സ്‌ വി​ങ് സ്ഥാ​നാ​രോ​ഹ​ണം നാ​ളെ
    മ​നാ​മ: സാം​സ സാം​സ്‌​കാ​രി​ക സ​മി​തി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള സാം​സ കി​ഡ്സ്‌ വി​ങ് 2025 ക​മ്മി​റ്റി സ്ഥാ​നാ​രോ​ഹ​ണം നാ​ളെ ക​ല​വ​റ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ റ​വ. ഫാ​ദ​ർ അ​നൂ​പ് സാം ​ന​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന മോ​ട്ടി​വേ​ഷ​ൻ ക്ലാ​സും കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ ചി​ത്ര​പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​വും കൂ​ടാ​തെ വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ചി​ൽ​ഡ്ര​ൻ​സ് വി​ങ് ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ മ​നീ​ഷ് പൊ​ന്നോ​ത്തും മ​റ്റു ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളും അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

