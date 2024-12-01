Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Dec 2024 6:01 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Dec 2024 6:01 AM GMT

    സ​ൽ​മാ​ബാ​ദ് തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം ദു​രി​താ​ശ്വാ​സ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ന​ട​ത്തി

    rescue operation
    സ​ൽ​മാ​ബാ​ദ് തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് ദു​രി​താ​ശ്വാ​സ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം നടത്തിയവർ

    മ​നാ​മ: വു​മ​ൺ അ​ക്രോ​സ് ഗ്രൂ​പ്, ലൈ​റ്റ്‌​സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്സ്, ശ്രീ​നാ​രാ​യ​ണ ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ സൊ​സൈ​റ്റി തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ സം​ഘ​ട​ന​ക​ളു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ സ​ൽ​മാ​ബാ​ദ് തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ പ്ര​ദേ​ശം സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ചു. ബു​ദ്ധി​മു​ട്ട് നേ​രി​ടു​ന്ന ആ​ളു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ​വും വ​സ്ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ളും വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു.

    വു​മ​ൺ എ​ക്രോ​സ് ടീം ​അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ സു​മി​ത്ര, ദൃ​ശ്യ ജ്യോ​തി​ഷ്, ജ​സ്മ വി​കാ​സ്, അ​ഭ്യു​ദ​യ​കാം​ക്ഷി പ്ര​വീ​ൺ, ശ്രീ​നാ​രാ​യ​ണ ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ സൊ​സൈ​റ്റി ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ കൃ​ഷ്ണ​കു​മാ​ർ, ലൈ​റ്റ്‌​സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്സ് പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി സ​യ്യി​ദ് ഹ​നീ​ഫ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ വി​ത​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:RescueBahrain NewsSalmabad Fire
