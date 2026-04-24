സജീവൻ ചന്ദ്രൻ അനുസ്മരണ യോഗം ഇന്ന്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 24 April 2026 9:34 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 24 April 2026 9:34 AM IST
സജീവൻ ചന്ദ്രൻ അനുസ്മരണ യോഗം ഇന്ന്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Sajeevan Chandran memorial meeting today
മനാമ: ഇന്ത്യൻ യൂത്ത് കൾച്ചറൽ കോൺഗ്രസ് ബഹ്റൈൻ ദേശീയ എക്സിക്യൂട്ടീവ് അംഗമായിരുന്ന സജീവൻ ചന്ദ്രന്റെ നിര്യാണത്തിൽ ഐ.വൈ.സി.സി ബഹ്റൈൻ അനുസ്മരണ യോഗം സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്നു. ഇന്ന് വൈകീട്ട് 4 മണിക്ക് ഹമദ് ടൗണിലെ കെ.എം.സി.സി ഹാളിലാണ് ചടങ്ങു നടക്കുക. ഐ.വൈ.സി.സി ബഹ്റൈൻ ദേശീയ കമ്മിറ്റിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടക്കുന്ന യോഗത്തിൽ സംഘടനയുടെ ദേശീയ-ഏരിയ ഭാരവാഹികളും പ്രമുഖ സാമൂഹിക സാംസ്കാരിക പ്രവർത്തകരും പങ്കെടുക്കുമെന്ന് ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story