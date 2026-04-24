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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightസജീവൻ ചന്ദ്രൻ അനുസ്മരണ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 24 April 2026 9:34 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 April 2026 9:34 AM IST

    സജീവൻ ചന്ദ്രൻ അനുസ്മരണ യോഗം ഇന്ന്

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    സജീവൻ ചന്ദ്രൻ

    മനാമ: ഇന്ത്യൻ യൂത്ത് കൾച്ചറൽ കോൺഗ്രസ് ബഹ്റൈൻ ദേശീയ എക്സിക്യൂട്ടീവ് അംഗമായിരുന്ന സജീവൻ ചന്ദ്രന്റെ നിര്യാണത്തിൽ ഐ.വൈ.സി.സി ബഹ്റൈൻ അനുസ്മരണ യോഗം സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്നു. ഇന്ന് വൈകീട്ട് 4 മണിക്ക് ഹമദ് ടൗണിലെ കെ.എം.സി.സി ഹാളിലാണ് ചടങ്ങു നടക്കുക. ഐ.വൈ.സി.സി ബഹ്റൈൻ ദേശീയ കമ്മിറ്റിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടക്കുന്ന യോഗത്തിൽ സംഘടനയുടെ ദേശീയ-ഏരിയ ഭാരവാഹികളും പ്രമുഖ സാമൂഹിക സാംസ്കാരിക പ്രവർത്തകരും പങ്കെടുക്കുമെന്ന് ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു.

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