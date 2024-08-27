Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    27 Aug 2024 6:45 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Aug 2024 6:45 AM GMT

    റയ്യാൻ സമ്മർ സ്‌കൂൾ സമാപനം വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച

    Ryan Summer School
    മ​നാ​മ: റ​യ്യാ​ൻ സ്റ്റ​ഡി സെ​ന്റ​ർ ന​ട​ത്തി​വ​രു​ന്ന സ​മ്മ​ർ കോ​ഴ്‌​സ് സ​മാ​പ​നം ഈ ​മാ​സം 30ന് ​വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം 6.30ന് ​ഹൂ​റ​യി​ലു​ള്ള റ​യ്യാ​ൻ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ വി​ഭാ​ഗം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് സ​മ്മ​ർ സ്‌​കൂ​ളി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളു​ടെ വി​വി​ധ വൈ​ജ്ഞാ​നി​ക പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കും. എ​ല്ലാ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് കോ​ഴ്സ് സ​ർ​ട്ടി​ഫി​ക്ക​റ്റു​ക​ൾ ന​ൽ​കു​മെ​ന്നും പ്രോ​ഗ്രാം കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ സ​ലീം പാ​ടൂ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Bahrain NewsRyan Summer School
    News Summary - Ryan Summer School wraps up on Friday
