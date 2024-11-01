Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    1 Nov 2024 6:54 AM GMT
    Updated On
    1 Nov 2024 6:54 AM GMT

    ആർ.എസ്.സി റിഫാ സോൺ സാഹിത്യോത്സവ് ഇന്ന്

    റിഫ: ബഹ്‌റൈൻ റിഫാ സോൺ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന സാഹിത്യോത്സവ് ഇന്ന് അബ്ദുല്ല സെന്ററിലെ ഷെയ്‌ഖാൻ മസ്ജിദ് ഹാളിൽ നടക്കും .

    രാവിലെ 8 മണിക്ക് തുടങ്ങുന്ന കലാ മാമാങ്കം വൈകിട്ട് 6 മണിയോടെ സമാപിക്കും. കലാ സാംസ്കാരിക മേഖലയിലെ പ്രമുഖർ പങ്കെടുക്കുന്ന പരിപാടിയിൽ സമസ്ത മുശാവറ അംഗം പൊന്മള മൊയ്‌തീൻ കുട്ടി ബാഖവി ഉദ്ഘാടനം നിർവഹിക്കും

    Bahrain News
