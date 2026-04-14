ജസ്റയിൽ വാഹനാപകടം: 20 വയസ്സുകാരി മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 14 April 2026 12:40 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 14 April 2026 12:40 PM IST
ജസ്റയിൽ വാഹനാപകടം: 20 വയസ്സുകാരി മരിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Road accident in Jastrai: 20-year-old girl dies
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈനിലെ ജസ്റയിലുണ്ടായ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ 20 വയസ്സുള്ള സ്വദേശി യുവതി മരിച്ചു. അപകടവിവരമറിഞ്ഞ ഉടൻതന്നെ ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട അധികൃതർ സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി ആവശ്യമായ നടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിച്ചു. അപകടത്തിന്റെ കാരണം വ്യക്തമായിട്ടില്ല. ഇതുസംബന്ധിച്ച കൂടുതൽ അന്വേഷണങ്ങൾ നടന്നു വരികയാണെന്നും അധികൃതർ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story