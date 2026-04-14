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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightജസ്റയിൽ വാഹനാപകടം: 20...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 14 April 2026 12:40 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 April 2026 12:40 PM IST

    ജസ്റയിൽ വാഹനാപകടം: 20 വയസ്സുകാരി മരിച്ചു

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    മനാമ: ബഹ്‌റൈനിലെ ജസ്റയിലുണ്ടായ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ 20 വയസ്സുള്ള സ്വദേശി യുവതി മരിച്ചു. അപകടവിവരമറിഞ്ഞ ഉടൻതന്നെ ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട അധികൃതർ സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി ആവശ്യമായ നടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിച്ചു. അപകടത്തിന്റെ കാരണം വ്യക്തമായിട്ടില്ല. ഇതുസംബന്ധിച്ച കൂടുതൽ അന്വേഷണങ്ങൾ നടന്നു വരികയാണെന്നും അധികൃതർ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

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    TAGS:Accident NewsgulfnewsBahrain
    News Summary - Road accident in Jastrai: 20-year-old girl dies
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