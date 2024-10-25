Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Oct 2024 6:55 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Oct 2024 6:55 AM GMT

    രേ​വ​തി​യു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ഇ​ന്ന് നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ക്കും

    dead body
    Representation Image

    മ​നാ​മ: ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യ തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം ബീ​മാ​പ​ള്ളി കു​ഴി​വി​ളാ​കം ടി.​സി 45/ 1538ൽ ​രേ​വ​തി ത​ങ്ക​മ​ണി​യു​ടെ (34) മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് എ​യ​ർ വി​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കും. വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് മൂ​ന്നു മു​ത​ൽ 3.30 വ​രെ സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ മോ​ർ​ച്ച​റി​യി​ൽ അ​ന്തി​മോ​പ​ചാ​ര​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കാ​ൻ അ​വ​സ​ര​മു​ണ്ട്.

    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം എ​യ​ർ​പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ന്നും കൊ​ല്ല​ത്തെ പൂ​ത​ക്കു​ള​ത്തെ കു​ടും​ബ​വീ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ കേ​ര​ളീ​യ സ​മാ​ജം നോ​ർ​ക്ക ഹെ​ൽ​പ് ഡെ​സ്‌​ക് വ​ഴി നോ​ർ​ക്ക ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് ഏ​ർ​പ്പാ​ടാ​ക്കി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:Dead BodyBahrain NewsObituary News
    News Summary - Revathi's body will reach the home land on friday
