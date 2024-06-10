Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Jun 2024 8:45 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Jun 2024 8:45 AM GMT

    കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​നു​ മു​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​വീ​ണ കു​ട്ടി​യെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി

    മ​നാ​മ: കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​നു​ മു​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും വീ​ണ കു​ട്ടി​യെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​താ​യി സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ്​ വി​ഭാ​ഗം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. മാ​ലി​കി​യ​യി​ലെ ഇ​രു​നി​ല കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​നു​ മു​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നാ​ണ് എ​ട്ട്​ വ​യ​സ്സു​കാ​ര​ൻ ഒ​ന്നാം നി​ല​യു​ടെ പാ​ര​പ്പെ​റ്റി​ലേ​ക്കു​ വീ​ണ​ത്.

    സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ്​ വി​ഭാ​ഗം സം​ഭ​വ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി കു​ട്ടി​യെ ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. കു​ട്ടി​യെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Rescued
    News Summary - Rescued the child who fell from the top of the building
