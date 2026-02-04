Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightറി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക് ദി​ന...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Feb 2026 1:51 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Feb 2026 1:51 PM IST

    റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക് ദി​ന ക്വി​സ്: വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളെ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക് ദി​ന ക്വി​സ്: വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളെ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല ശം​സു​ദ്ധീ​ൻ (ഒ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​നം), മി​ഫ്സാ​ൻ ഫ​സ്‍ലി​ൻ

    (ര​ണ്ടാം സ്ഥാ​നം), ഇ​ഖ്ലാ​സ് അ​ൽ​താ​ഫ് (മൂ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​നം)

    Listen to this Article

    മ​നാ​മ: മ​ല​ർ​വാ​ടി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക് ദി​ന​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് എ​ട്ടു മു​ത​ൽ പ​ന്ത്ര​ണ്ട് വ​യ​സ്സ് വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ലൈ​ൻ ക്വി​സ് മ​ത്സ​ര വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളെ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല ശം​സു​ദ്ധീ​ൻ, മി​ഫ്സാ​ൻ ഫ​സ് ലി​ൻ, ഇ​ഖ്‍ലാ​സ് അ​ൽ​താ​ഫ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ യ​ഥാ​ക്ര​മം ഒ​ന്നും ര​ണ്ടും മൂ​ന്നും സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ നേ​ടി. 100ല​ധി​കം കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ന് മ​ല​ർ​വാ​ടി വി​ഭാ​ഗം സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ലു​ബൈ​ന ശ​ഫീ​ഖ്, വ​നി​ത വി​ഭാ​ഗം കേ​ന്ദ്ര ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ ശ​ബീ​ഹ മ​ല​യി​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    News Summary - Republic Day Quiz: Winners announced
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X