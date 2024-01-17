Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
17 Jan 2024
17 Jan 2024
റിപ്പബ്ലിക് ദിനാഘോഷം; പതാക ഉയർത്തൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Republic Day Proclamation; Flag Hoisting at Indian Embassy
മനാമ: ഇന്ത്യയുടെ 75ാമത് റിപ്പബ്ലിക് ദിനാഘോഷത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി ജനുവരി 26 ന് പതാക ഉയർത്തൽ ചടങ്ങ് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കും. രാവിലെ 7.15 ന് സീഫിലെ എംബസി പരിസരത്താണ് പരിപാടി. ഇന്ത്യൻ സമൂഹത്തിലെ എല്ലാ അംഗങ്ങളെയും ക്ഷണിക്കുന്നതായി എംബസി അറിയിച്ചു.
