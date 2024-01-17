Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightറി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക്...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Jan 2024 5:24 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Jan 2024 5:24 AM GMT

    റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക് ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം; പ​താ​ക ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്ത​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    representational image
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    മ​നാ​മ: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ 75ാമ​ത് റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക് ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി ജ​നു​വ​രി 26 ന് ​പ​താ​ക ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്ത​ൽ ച​ട​ങ്ങ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും. രാ​വി​ലെ 7.15 ന് ​സീ​ഫി​ലെ എം​ബ​സി പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്താ​ണ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ലെ എ​ല്ലാ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും ക്ഷ​ണി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യി എം​ബ​സി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    TAGS:Bahrain Newsindian embassyrepublic day
    News Summary - Republic Day Proclamation; Flag Hoisting at Indian Embassy
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X