Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Jun 2024 8:47 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Jun 2024 8:47 AM GMT

    സ​ല്ലാ​ഖ് ഹൈ​വേ​യി​ൽ അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി; സാ​ഖീ​ർ റൗ​ണ്ട് എ​ബൗ​ട്ടി​ൽ പാ​ത​ക​ൾ അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും

    തിങ്കളാഴ്ച മുതൽ മൂന്ന് ദിവസത്തേക്കായിരിക്കും അടച്ചിടുക
    മ​നാ​മ: സ​ല്ലാ​ഖ് ഹൈ​വേ​യി​ൽ സാ​ഖീ​ർ റൗ​ണ്ട്എ​ബൗ​ട്ടി​ന് സ​മീ​പം അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ ഘ​ട്ടം ഘ​ട്ട​മാ​യി ചി​ല പാ​ത​ക​ൾ അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​മെ​ന്ന് വ​ർ​ക്ക്‌​സ് മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    അ​ട​ച്ചി​ട​ൽ തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ മൂ​ന്ന് ദി​വ​സ​ത്തേ​ക്കാ​യി​രി​ക്കും.

    News Summary - Repair work on Sallah Highway; Lanes will be closed at Sakhir Roundabout
