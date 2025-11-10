Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Nov 2025 1:13 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Nov 2025 1:13 PM IST

    ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു

    ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു
    മ​നാ​മ: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​ഹി സെ​ന്റ​ർ സൈ​റോ അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി​യു​മാ​യി ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ കോ​ച്ചി​ങ് ക്യാ​മ്പ് സീ​സ​ണ്‍ 4 ന്റെ ​ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. ആ​റു​മു​ത​ൽ ‍പ​തി​നാ​ല് വ​യ​സ്സു വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി സി​ഞ്ചി​ലെ അ​ൽ അ​ഹ​ലി ക്ല​ബി​ലാ​ണ് ക്യാ​മ്പ്. ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 19 മു​ത​ൽ 2026 ജ​നു​വ​രി ഒ​മ്പ​ത് വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് ക്യാ​മ്പ്. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 39006171, 35599464, 35450607 തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

