Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightപ്ര​മോ​ദ് നാ​രാ​യ​ണ​ൻ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 6 May 2024 5:37 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 May 2024 5:37 AM GMT

    പ്ര​മോ​ദ് നാ​രാ​യ​ണ​ൻ എം. ​എ​ൽ.​എ​ക്ക് സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പ്ര​മോ​ദ് നാ​രാ​യ​ണ​ൻ എം. ​എ​ൽ.​എ​ക്ക് സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പ്ര​മോ​ദ് നാ​രാ​യ​ണ​ൻ എം. ​എ​ൽ.​എ​ക്ക് സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ കേ​ര​ള കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ റാ​ന്നി എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ പ്ര​മോ​ദ് നാ​രാ​യ​ണ​ന് സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി. കേ​ര​ള കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് ദേ​ശീ​യ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് പൊ​ൻ​കു​ന്നം സോ​ബി പൂ​ച്ചെ​ണ്ടു ന​ൽ​കി ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു .ദേ​ശീ​യ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജിം ​സെ​ബാ​സ്റ്റ്യ​ൻ, ശ​ര​ത് ച​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ, വി​പി​ൻ ക​ടു​ത്തു​രു​ത്തി, സി​ജോ, പ്ര​സാ​ദ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:manama
    News Summary - Reception to Pramod Narayanan MLA
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X