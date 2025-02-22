Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Feb 2025 12:05 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Feb 2025 12:05 PM IST

    ഷാഫി പറമ്പിൽ എം.പിക്ക് സ്വീകരണം ഇന്ന്

    ഷാഫി പറമ്പിൽ എം.പിക്ക് സ്വീകരണം ഇന്ന്
    മനാമ: യു.ഡി.എഫ് -ആർ.എം.പി.ഐ ബഹ്റൈൻ കോഴിക്കോട് ജില്ല കമ്മിറ്റി എന്നിവരുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ വടകര എം.പി ഷാഫി പറമ്പിലിന് കേരളീയ സമാജത്തിൽ ഇന്ന് സ്വീകരണം നൽകും.

    'ഹൃദ്യം 2025' എന്ന പേരിൽ വൈകീട്ട് ആറിന് നടക്കുന്ന പരിപാടി മുസ്ലിം ലീഗ് സംസ്ഥാന സെക്രട്ടറിയും മുൻ കുറ്റ്യാടി മണ്ഡലം എം.എൽ.എയുമായ പാറക്കൽ അബ്ദുല്ല ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്യും. ആർ.എം.പി.ഐ സെക്രട്ടറി എൻ. വേണു, ബഹ്‌റൈൻ കേരളീയ സമാജം പ്രസിഡന്‍റ് രാധാകൃഷ്ണപിള്ള തുടങ്ങിയവർ മുഖ്യാതിഥികളായി സംബന്ധിക്കും.

    TAGS:Bahrain NewsHridyam2025@Shafi Parampil
