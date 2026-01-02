Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightറീ​ച്ച് ദി...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Jan 2026 11:02 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Jan 2026 11:02 AM IST

    റീ​ച്ച് ദി ​അ​ൺ​റീ​ച്ച്ഡ് പ​ദ്ധ​തി ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ,പാ​നീ​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    റീ​ച്ച് ദി ​അ​ൺ​റീ​ച്ച്ഡ് പ​ദ്ധ​തി ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ,പാ​നീ​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്‌​നെ​സ് "റീ​ച്ച് ദി ​അ​ൺ​റീ​ച്ച്ഡ്" സം​രം​ഭ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ, പാ​നീ​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു

    Listen to this Article

    മ​നാ​മ: 2026ലെ ​പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​രം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി, ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്‌​നെ​സ് "റീ​ച്ച് ദി ​അ​ൺ​റീ​ച്ച്ഡ്" സം​രം​ഭ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ടു​ബ്ലി പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തെ 100 തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഉ​ച്ച​ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ പാ​ക്ക​റ്റു​ക​ൾ, മ​ധു​ര​പ​ല​ഹാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ, പ​ഴ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, വാ​ട്ട​ർ ബോ​ട്ടി​ലു​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്‌​നെ​സ് വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:gulfnewsBahraingulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Reach the Unreached program distributed food and drinks
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X