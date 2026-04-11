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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightറമദാൻ ക്വിസ് സീസൺ -5...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 11 April 2026 2:23 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 April 2026 2:23 PM IST

    റമദാൻ ക്വിസ് സീസൺ -5 വിജയികളെ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു

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    റമദാൻ ക്വിസ് സീസൺ -5 വിജയികളെ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു
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    മനാമ: അൽ മന്നാഇ സെന്റർ മലയാള വിഭാഗം റയ്യാൻ സ്റ്റഡി സെന്ററുമായി ചേർന്ന് റമദാനിൽ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച ക്വിസ് സീസൺ 5 മത്സരങ്ങളിലെ വിജയികളെ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. ഓൺലൈൻ ആയി സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച വൈജ്ഞാനിക മത്സരത്തിൽ നിരവധി പേർ പങ്കെടുത്തു. 80ശതമാനവും അതിലധികവും മാർക്ക് ലഭിച്ച മത്സരാർത്ഥികളെയാണ് ഫൈനലിലേക്ക് തിരഞ്ഞടുത്തത്. സാഫിർ അഷ്‌റഫ്, സൽ‍മ മെഹ്‌ജൂബ, ജൻസീന നദീർ എന്നിവർ യഥാക്രമം ഒന്നും രണ്ടും മൂന്നും സ്ഥാനങ്ങൾ നേടി. സാദിഖ് ബിൻ യഹ്‌യ സുഹാദ് ബിൻ സുബൈർ, വസീം അൽ ഹികമി, സ്വാലിഹ് അൽ ഹികമി എന്നിവർ മത്സരങ്ങൾക്ക് നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.

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