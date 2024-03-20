Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 20 March 2024 8:03 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 20 March 2024 8:03 AM GMT
മഴ: വാഹനമോടിക്കുന്നവർ ജാഗ്രത പുലർത്തണംtext_fields
News Summary - Rain: Motorists to be cautious
മനാമ: മേഖലയിൽ ബുധനാഴ്ച വരെ ചാറ്റൽമഴക്ക് സാധ്യതയുള്ളതിനാൽ വാഹനമോടിക്കുന്നവർ ജാഗ്രത പുലർത്തണമെന്ന് ജനറൽ ഡയറക്ടറേറ്റ് ഓഫ് ട്രാഫിക്.
കൃത്യമായ പാതയിലൂടെ മാത്രമേ ഡ്രൈവ് ചെയ്യാവൂ. വേഗപരിധിയും വാഹനങ്ങൾ തമ്മിലെ സുരക്ഷാ ദൂരവും പാലിക്കണമെന്നും ജനറൽ ഡയറക്ടറേറ്റ് ഓഫ് ട്രാഫിക് ഡ്രൈവർമാരോട് നിർദേശിച്ചു.
