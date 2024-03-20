Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    date_range 20 March 2024 8:03 AM GMT
    മ​ഴ: വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ ജാ​ഗ്ര​ത പു​ല​ർ​ത്ത​ണം

    വേ​ഗ​പ​രി​ധി​യും സു​ര​ക്ഷ ദൂ​ര​വും പാ​ലി​ക്ക​ണം
    മ​ഴ: വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ ജാ​ഗ്ര​ത പു​ല​ർ​ത്ത​ണം
    മ​നാ​മ: മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച വ​രെ ചാ​റ്റ​ൽ​മ​ഴ​ക്ക് സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ള്ള​തി​നാ​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ ജാ​ഗ്ര​ത പു​ല​ർ​ത്ത​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് ഓ​ഫ് ട്രാ​ഫി​ക്.

    കൃ​ത്യ​മാ​യ പാ​ത​യി​ലൂ​ടെ മാ​ത്ര​മേ ഡ്രൈ​വ് ചെ​യ്യാ​വൂ. വേ​ഗ​പ​രി​ധി​യും വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ത​മ്മി​ലെ സു​ര​ക്ഷാ ദൂ​ര​വും പാ​ലി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് ഓ​ഫ് ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ​മാ​രോ​ട് നി​ർ​ദേ​ശി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:rainmanama.
    News Summary - Rain: Motorists to be cautious
