Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Jan 2025 9:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Jan 2025 9:59 AM IST

    ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച​യും ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച​യും മ​ഴ​ക്ക് സാ​ധ്യ​ത

    Rain alert
    മ​നാ​മ: വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ അ​റേ​ബ്യ​ൻ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ന്യൂ​ന​മ​ർ​ദം രൂ​പ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ അ​സ്ഥി​ര​മാ​യ കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യി ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത, ടെ​ലി​ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​ക്കേ​ഷ​ൻ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ലെ കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് മു​ത​ൽ ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​വ​രെ മ​ഴ പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്നു. അ​തി​നു​ശേ​ഷം കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ മെ​ച്ച​പ്പെ​ടും.

    Rain alertBahrain News
