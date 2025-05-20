Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Posted On
    20 May 2025 8:13 AM IST
    Updated On
    20 May 2025 8:13 AM IST

    ഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ വി​ജ്ഞാ​ന പ​രീ​ക്ഷ: വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളെ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു

    ഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ വി​ജ്ഞാ​ന പ​രീ​ക്ഷ: വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളെ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു
    1. റ​ഫീ​ദ നാ​സ​ർ (ഒ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​നം), 2. സൈ​ഫു​ന്നി​സ റ​ഫീ​ഖ് (ര​ണ്ടാം സ്ഥാ​നം),

    3. മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് മു​ഹ് യി​ദ്ദീ​ൻ (മൂ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​നം), 4. റു​ബീ​ന നൗ​ഷാ​ദ് (മൂ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​നം)

    മ​നാ​മ: ഫ്ര​ൻ​ഡ്സ് സ്റ്റ​ഡി സ​ർ​ക്ൾ റ​മ​ദാ​നി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ വി​ജ്ഞാ​ന പ​രീ​ക്ഷ വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളെ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. വി​ശു​ദ്ധ ഖു​ർ​ആ​നി​ലെ സൂ​റ​ത്തു​ൽ മു​അ്മി​നൂ​ൻ ആ​സ്പ​ദ​മാ​ക്കി ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യി​ൽ നൂ​റു ശ​ത​മാ​നം വി​ജ​യ​മാ​ണ് നേ​ടി​യ​ത്. ഒ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​നം

    റ​ഫീ​ദ നാ​സ​റും, ര​ണ്ടാം സ്ഥാ​നം സൈ​ഫു​ന്നി​സ റ​ഫീ​ഖും, മൂ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​നം മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് മു​ഹ് യി​ദ്ദീ​ൻ, റു​ബീ​ന നൗ​ഷാ​ദ് എ​ന്നി​വ​രും നേ​ടി.

    പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത് വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളാ​യ എ​ല്ലാ​വ​ർ​ക്കും ഫ്ര​ൻ​ഡ്സ് സ്റ്റ​ഡി സ​ർ​ക്ൾ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​നു​മോ​ദ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ

    അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

