Posted Ondate_range 28 March 2024 3:39 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 28 March 2024 3:39 AM GMT
ജർമനിയിലും ബ്രിട്ടനിലും രാത്രി നമസ്കാരത്തിന് ഖുർആൻ ഇമാമുമാരെ നിയമിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Quran imams for night prayers in Germany and Britain Re was appointed
ഹംസ മുആദ് അൽ അബ്ദുറസാഖ്, സൽമാൻ അബ്ദുൽ അസീസ് അൽ നുഫൈഇ, അമാർ ഹസൻ തീബ് എന്നീ ഖുർആൻ പാരായണ വിദഗ്ധരെയാണ് അയച്ചിട്ടുള്ളത്.
മനാമ: ജർമനിയിലെയും ബ്രിട്ടനിലെയും വിവിധ പള്ളികളിലും ഇസ്ലാമിക കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളിലും ബഹ്റൈനിൽനിന്നുള്ള ഖുർആൻ പാരായണ വിദഗ്ധരെ നിയമിച്ചതായി സുന്നി വഖ്ഫ് കൗൺസിൽ ചെയർമാൻ ശൈഖ് ഡോ. റാശിദ് ബിൻ മുഹമ്മദ് ബിൻ ഫതീസ് അൽ ഹാജിരി അറിയിച്ചു.
ഹംസ മുആദ് അൽ അബ്ദുറസാഖ്, സൽമാൻ അബ്ദുൽ അസീസ് അൽ നുഫൈഇ, അമാർ ഹസൻ തീബ് എന്നീ ഖുർആൻ പാരായണ വിദഗ്ധരെയാണ് അയച്ചിട്ടുള്ളത്.
