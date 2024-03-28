Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightജ​ർ​മ​നി​യി​ലും...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 28 March 2024 3:39 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 March 2024 3:39 AM GMT

    ജ​ർ​മ​നി​യി​ലും ബ്രി​ട്ട​നി​ലും രാ​ത്രി ന​മ​സ്​​കാ​ര​ത്തി​ന് ഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ ഇ​മാ​മു​മാ​രെ നി​യ​മി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    imam
    cancel

    മ​നാ​മ: ജ​ർ​മ​നി​യി​ലെ​യും ബ്രി​ട്ട​നി​ലെ​യും വി​വി​ധ പ​ള്ളി​ക​ളി​ലും ഇ​സ്​​ലാ​മി​ക കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​നി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള ഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ പാ​രാ​യ​ണ വി​ദ​ഗ്​​ധ​രെ നി​യ​മി​ച്ച​താ​യി സു​ന്നി വ​ഖ്​​ഫ്​ കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ ശൈ​ഖ്​ ഡോ. ​​റാ​ശി​ദ്​ ബി​ൻ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്​ ബി​ൻ ഫ​തീ​സ്​ അ​ൽ ഹാ​ജി​രി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ഹം​സ മു​ആ​ദ്​ അ​ൽ അ​ബ്​​ദു​റ​സാ​ഖ്, സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ അ​ബ്​​ദു​ൽ അ​സീ​സ് അ​ൽ നു​ഫൈ​ഇ, അ​മാ​ർ ഹ​സ​ൻ തീ​ബ്​ എ​ന്നീ ഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ പാ​രാ​യ​ണ വി​ദ​ഗ്​​ധ​രെ​യാ​ണ്​ അ​യ​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ള്ള​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bahrain
    News Summary - Quran imams for night prayers in Germany and Britain Re was appointed
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X