Madhyamam
    1 Feb 2026 10:43 AM IST
    1 Feb 2026 10:43 AM IST

    ക്വി​സ് മ​ത്സ​രം ന​ട​ത്തി

    ക്വി​സ് മ​ത്സ​രം ന​ട​ത്തി
    ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച

    റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക് ദി​ന ക്വി​സ് മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    മ​നാ​മ: ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക് ദി​ന​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ക്വി​സ് മ​ത്സ​രം ന​ട​ത്തി. ശ്രീ ​മ​നോ​ജ് മ​യ്യ​ന്നൂ​ർ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു.

    ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ ച​രി​ത്ര​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് സു​രേ​ഷ് പി.​പി ക്വി​സ് മാ​സ്റ്റ​ർ നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ച മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ര​വ​ധി വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളാ​യ​യ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളെ കെ.​ഡി.​പി​എ എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് മെം​ബ​ർ​മാ​ർ ട്രോ​ഫി ന​ൽ​കി അ​നു​മോ​ദി​ച്ചു.

