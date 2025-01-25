Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Jan 2025 1:37 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Jan 2025 1:37 PM IST

    ക്വി​സ് മ​ത്സ​രം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    ക്വി​സ് മ​ത്സ​രം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക് ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ക്വി​സ് മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത​വ​ർ

    മ​നാ​മ: എ​സ്.​എ​ൻ.​സി.​എ​സി​ൽ ഭാ​ര​തീ​യം എ​ന്ന ശീ​ർ​ഷ​ക​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക് ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ക്വി​സ് മ​ത്സ​രം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. പ്രാ​ഥ​മി​ക​ഘ​ട്ട മ​ത്സ​ര​മാ​യാ​ണ് ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    40 പേ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ 10 പേ​ർ ജ​നു​വ​രി 31 ന് ​ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന മത്സരത്തിന്റെ അ​ന്തി​മ​ഘ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

