Posted Ondate_range 23 Jun 2024 2:49 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 23 Jun 2024 2:49 AM GMT
സി.പി.ആർ അടങ്ങിയ പഴ്സ് നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടുtext_fields
News Summary - Purse containing CPR lost
മനാമ: വ്യാഴാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് സിത്രയിൽനിന്നും മനാമയിലേക്ക് ബസിൽ വരുന്ന വഴി സി.പി.ആർ, ബാങ്ക് കാർഡ്, ലൈസൻസ് അടങ്ങിയ പഴ്സ് നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടു. എന്തെങ്കിലും വിവരം കിട്ടുന്നവർ ബന്ധപ്പെടുക. സുഭാഷ്:: 36851383,CPR : 780193075
