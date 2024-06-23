Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Jun 2024 2:49 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Jun 2024 2:49 AM GMT

    സി.​പി.​ആ​ർ അ​ട​ങ്ങി​യ പ​ഴ്സ് ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ടു

    purse
    മ​നാ​മ: വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് സി​ത്ര​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും മ​നാ​മ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് ബ​സി​ൽ വ​രു​ന്ന വ​ഴി സി.​പി.​ആ​ർ, ബാ​ങ്ക് കാ​ർ​ഡ്, ലൈ​സ​ൻ​സ് അ​ട​ങ്ങി​യ പ​ഴ്സ് ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. എ​ന്തെ​ങ്കി​ലും വി​വ​രം കി​ട്ടു​ന്ന​വ​ർ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടു​ക. സു​ഭാ​ഷ്:: 36851383,CPR : 780193075

    TAGS:MissingPurseBahrain News
    News Summary - Purse containing CPR lost
