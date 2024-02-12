Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_right...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Feb 2024 3:38 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Feb 2024 3:38 AM GMT

    ഭ​ര​ണാ​ധി​കാ​രി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ന​ന്ദി​യ​റി​യി​ച്ച് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഭ​ര​ണാ​ധി​കാ​രി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ന​ന്ദി​യ​റി​യി​ച്ച് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്
    cancel

    മ​നാ​മ: ഹ​മ​ദ് രാ​ജാ​വി​നും കി​രീ​ടാ​വ​കാ​ശി​യും പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​മാ​യ പ്രി​ൻ​സ് സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ ബി​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ് ആ​ൽ ഖ​ലീ​ഫ​ക്കും ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ദ്രൗ​പ​ദി മു​ർ​മു ന​ന്ദി​യ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​ദി​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ഭ​ര​ണാ​ധി​കാ​രി​ക​ൾ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റി​ന് ആ​ശം​സ നേ​ർ​ന്നി​രു​ന്നു. ഇ​തി​ന് മ​റു​പ​ടി​യാ​യാ​ണ് ന​ന്ദി​യ​റി​യി​ച്ച് സ​ന്ദേ​ശ​മ​യ​ച്ച​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:IndiaDroupadi MurmuBahrain Governors
    News Summary - President of India thanks the Bahrain Governors
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X