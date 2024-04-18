Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightപി.പി.എഫ്‌ ആരോഗ്യ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 18 April 2024 2:56 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 April 2024 2:56 AM GMT

    പി.പി.എഫ്‌ ആരോഗ്യ ബോധവത്കരണ സെമിനാർ ഇന്ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Kids health
    cancel

    മനാമ: ‘ആരോഗ്യ സംരക്ഷണത്തിന് മുൻകരുതൽ’ എന്ന വിഷയത്തിൽ പ്രോഗ്രസീവ്‌ പ്രഫഷനൽ ഫോറം (പി.പി.എഫ്‌) ബഹ്റൈൻ ചാപ്റ്റർ ബോധവത്കരണ സെമിനാർ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്നു.

    സൽമാബാദ് മിഡിൽ ഈസ്റ്റ്‌ മെഡിക്കൽ സെന്റർ ഡയറക്ടർ ഡോ. താജുദീൻ മുസ്തഫ ക്ലാസെടുക്കും. മാഹൂസിലെ ലോറെൽസ് എജുക്കേഷൻ സെന്ററിൽ ഏപ്രിൽ 18ന് രാത്രി എട്ടിന് നടക്കുന്ന സെമിനാറിലേക്ക് താൽപര്യമുള്ള മുഴുവൻ ആളുകളെയും സ്വാഗതം ചെയ്യുന്നതായി ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു.

    കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് 38860719 എന്ന നമ്പരിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടുക.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bahrainhealth awareness
    News Summary - PPF health awareness seminar today
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X