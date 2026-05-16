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exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 16 May 2026 1:21 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 16 May 2026 1:21 PM IST
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News Summary - poem
നന്മ മനസ്സിൽ
നിറച്ചിടൂ
നല്ല ശീലം
വളർത്തിടൂ
മനുഷ്യനായി
ജീവിച്ചിടൂ
നന്മ ചൊരിയിച്ചിടൂ
നന്മയുള്ള ജനത
തൻനന്മ
ഉളവാക്കിടൂ
നന്മതൻ
പടിവാതിലിൽ
മനുഷ്യനായ്
വളർന്നിടൂ
മനുഷ്യത്വം
ഉയർത്തിടൂ
നന്മതൻ മടിത്തട്ടിൽ
തിന്മയെ മാറ്റിടൂ
നന്മ മനസ്സിൽ
നിറച്ചിടൂ
നന്മ ചൊരിയിച്ചിടൂ
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