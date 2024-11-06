Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightപിക് അപ് വാൻ കാണാതായി
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Nov 2024 4:49 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Nov 2024 4:49 AM GMT

    പിക് അപ് വാൻ കാണാതായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Pick up van missing
    cancel

    മനാമ: പിക് അപ് വാൻ കാണാതായതായി പരാതി. മനാമ ലുലു സെന്ററിന് സമീപം പാർക്ക് ചെയ്തിരുന്ന നിസാൻ പിക് അപ് 66019 ആണ് കഴിഞ്ഞദിവസം മോഷണം പോയത്. ശശീന്ദ്രൻ പുഴകുൽ എന്ന ആളുടെ പേരിലുള്ളതാണ് വാഹനം. നെയിം പൊലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ പരാതി നൽകി. കണ്ടുകിട്ടുന്നവർ 33334174, 33422060 ഈ നമ്പറുകളിൽ അറിയിക്കുക

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bahrain newsPick up van missing
    News Summary - Pick up van missing
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick