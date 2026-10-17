പത്തനംതിട്ട സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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പത്തനംതിട്ട സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - pathanamthitta native died in bahrain
മനാമ: പത്തനംതിട്ട പന്തളം സ്വദേശി ജിബു ജോർജ് (44) ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ശാരീരിക അസ്വസ്ഥകളെ തുടർന്ന് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സ തേടിയുരുന്നു. അതിനിടയിലാണ് ഹൃദയാഘാതമുണ്ടായത്. അമ്മയും ഒരു മകനുമുണ്ട്. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു.
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