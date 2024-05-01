ഹൃദയാഘാതം;പത്തനംതിട്ട സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
ഹൃദയാഘാതം;പത്തനംതിട്ട സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Pathanamthitta native died in Bahrain
മനാമ: മാമ ജോസ് പിസ മാനേജിങ് ഡയറക്ടർ പത്തനംതിട്ട നിരണം കിഴക്കും ഭാഗം ,കുന്നത്ത് വർഗീസ് കെ ജോസഫ് (ബേബി 62 )ഹൃദയാഘാതതെ തുടർന്ന് ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.
ഭാര്യ :ലിസി ജോസഫ്, മകൾ :ബ്ലെസി ബേബി ജോസഫ് മകൻ : ബെൻജെമിൻ ജോസഫ് (ക്യാപ്റ്റൻ ഇൻഡിഗോ എയർലൈൻ )
മൃതദേഹം കിങ് ഹമദ് ഹോസ്പിറ്റൽ മോർച്ചറിയിൽ
