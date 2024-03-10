Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 10 March 2024 6:57 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 March 2024 6:57 AM GMT

    പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ വ​നി​ത​ദി​നം

    womens day
    പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച വ​നി​ത​ദി​ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന്

    മ​നാ​മ: പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ വ​നി​ത വി​ഭാ​ഗം സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ ക​ല​വ​റ ഹോ​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ വ​നി​ത​ദി​നം ആ​ച​രി​ച്ചു. പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ വ​നി​ത വി​ഭാ​ഗം നേ​തൃ​ത്വം കൊ​ടു​ത്ത പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക്ക് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​നി​ലെ വ​നി​ത​ക​ളും കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളും അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ച വി​വി​ധ നൃ​ത്ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ, പാ​ട്ട് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റി.

    ലേ​ഡീ​സ്‌ വി​ങ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഷീ​ലു വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ്, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സി​ജി തോ​മ​സ്, എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ ദ​യ ശ്യാം, ​രേ​ഷ്മ ഗോ​പി​നാ​ഥ്, അ​ഞ്ജു വി​ഷ്ണു, ലി​ബി ജ​യ്സ​ൺ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Bahrain News
    News Summary - Pathanamthitta District Pravasi Association womens day
