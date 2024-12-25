Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Dec 2024 9:29 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Dec 2024 9:29 AM IST

    ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് ക​രോ​ളു​മാ​യി പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട ജി​ല്ലാ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ

    ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് ക​രോ​ളു​മാ​യി പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട ജി​ല്ലാ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ
    പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട ജി​ല്ല അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് ക​രോ​ൾ

    മ​നാ​മ: പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട ജി​ല്ലാ പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ക​രോ​ൾ സം​ഘം ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് സ​ന്ദേ​ശം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ട്‌ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഭ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​നം ന​ട​ത്തി.

    മ​നാ​മ, സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ, മു​ഹ​റ​ഖ്, റി​ഫ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്റെ വി​വി​ധ ഏ​രി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​ക​ൾ മു​ൻ​കൈ​യെ​ടു​ത്ത് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് ക​രോ​ൾ ശ്ര​ദ്ധ പി​ടി​ച്ചു​പ​റ്റി.

    അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളാ​യ മോ​ൻ​സി ബാ​ബു, സ​ക്ക​റി​യ സാ​മു​വേ​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ക​രോ​ൾ ന​ട​ന്ന​ത്.

    News Summary - Pathanamthitta District Association celebrated Christmas Carol
